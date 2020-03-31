Italy has become the second country after the US to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases globally. The death toll in Italy climbed by 812 to 11,591, with cases surging by over 4,000 to reach 101,739 on Monday night, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, the number of infected cases in the US crossed 1.5 lakh. The virus has killed over 2,500 people in the US, mostly in the New York area. A military hospital ship arrived in New York on Monday. The navy's 1,000-bed USNS Comfort entered a Manhattan pier around 10.45 a.m. (US time).

The death toll around the world due to coronavirus reached 36,873 on Monday evening, as per data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre. The total cases globally surged to over 7.55 lakh.

The number of corona-infected cases reached 85,000 in Spain by Monday midnight. Meanwhile, 160,001 people around the world had recovered, with nearly half of them (75,923) in China, followed by 16,780 in Spain, 13,911 in Iran and 13,030 in Italy.

India sees highest spike in Covid-19 cases, total reaches 1,251

India on Monday witnessed one of the sharpest spike in the number of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as 227 people tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country's total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. However, 102 people have been cured.

The Union Health Ministry in its updated report said that 32 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest eight from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with five fatalities. "A total of 102 patients have been cured and discharged," it said.

Among the 27 states and union territories having Coronavirus patients, Kerala has the highest tally of positive cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 82 positive cases from Uttar Pradesh.

India has been under a 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus till April 14. Earlier in the day, the government denied as "rumours" that the 21-day nationwide lockdown would be extended.