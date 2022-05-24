A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was killed and his daughter injured in a brutal terrorist attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

Police sources said that the terrorists fired at policeman, Saifullah Qadri and his daughter in Anchar area of Srinagar. The daughter was clinging to her father when terrorists opened fire at him, and didn't even spare the 7-year-old, who was shot at her arm.

"The policeman and his daughter received bullet injuries in this attack. Both were shifted to the hospital where the policeman succumbed to critical injuries. The daughter of the slain policeman is being treated at the hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

According to reports, the daughter's condition is stable.