General Officer Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said that terror camps continue to function across the border and terrorists are desperate to infiltrate this side.

"Terror training camps across the border have always been there and are still ongoing. Strength in these camps continues to increase and decrease depending on the season," the GoC said while interacting with media persons after unveiling the Sports Calendar for the year 2022 –23 at Reasi district in Jammu province.

"Our jawans on the Line of Control (LoC) are alert to foil any attempt of the terrorists to infiltrate this side of the border", he asserted, adding, "troops are always prepared to deal with any situation on the LoC."

Infiltration attempt foiled on May 8

On May 8, alert troops of the Army had foiled a big infiltration attempt on the LoC in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. One terrorist, who was part of a group that tried to sneak into this side of the border, was eliminated by the Army on the LoC in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector in the Rajouri district.

As reported earlier, the Army intercepted terrorists trying to infiltrate the Indian territory in the Lam area and opened firing to neutralize the terrorists.

During a brief exchange of firing, one infiltrator was gunned down by the troops. His body was recovered from the spot along with some items. Terrorists sitting across the border are making repeated attempts to infiltrate this side border from LoC and International Border.

GoC unveils Sports Calendar to explore the talent of J&K youth

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, unveiled the Sports Calendar for the year 2022 - 2023, which has been conjointly prepared by the Indian Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by GOC Romeo Force, Secretary J&K Sports Council, DIG Udhampur - Reasi Range, Additional District Development Commissioner, and presidents of Kabaddi, Wrestling, Athletics & Hockey Associations among other military and civilian dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the GoC said that in keeping with the spirit of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and the "Fit India Campaign", the sports calendar will provide an opportunity to the promising sportsperson, especially those from the remote areas of the region, to get recognition and achieve greater laurels for the UT.

He also stated that the Indian Army has always promoted sports and would continue to do so in the future as well. He exhorted the youth to participate in the White Knight Cricket Premier League being held under the aegis of the White Knight Corps and showcase their immense talent.