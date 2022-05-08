Tension flared up in the border belt of the Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after troops foiled a big infiltration attempt on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on the Line of Control (LoC).

One terrorist, who was part of a group that tried to sneak into this side of the border, was eliminated by the Army on the LoC in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector in the Rajouri district.

Reports said the Army intercepted terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Lam area and opened firing to neutralize the terrorists.

During a brief exchange of firing, one infiltrator was gunned down by the troops. His body has been recovered from the spot along with some items.

"An alert Army patrol eliminated a terrorist trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control in the Lam sector. The body of the terrorist along with items for survival have been recovered", Jammu-based Defence PRO Col Devender Anand said.

Massive search operations going on in border areas

Although the alert troops have thwarted infiltration attempts, a search and combing operation started on Sunday morning in the border belt of Nowshera.

While troops are searching areas adjoining LoC, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has strengthened nakas on the roads connecting border areas. All routes have been plugged to ensure proper checking of all suspects coming into the town from border areas.

Sources said that the exact number of terrorists, who tried to sneak into this side of the border, couldn't be ascertained. It is believed that after firing by troops terrorists returned to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Unconfirmed reports, however, said that the number of terrorists could be three, and they might have escaped after the killing of one of their colleagues in the gun battle by the troops.

Repeated infiltration attempts from the Nowshera sector

Terrorists sitting across the border are making repeated attempts to infiltrate this side border of from Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district.

Earlier on April 4, a terrorist was killed when the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the same sector. During the last year, terrorists have made over half a dozen attempts to infiltrate this sector.

On June 2, 2021, Army troops killed three heavily armed terrorists along the LoC at the Nowshera sector. One US-made M16 rifle with 16 magazines, two AK-47 rifles with 13 magazines, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, one UBGL, and a grenade were seized from the encounter site.