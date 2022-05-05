Amid reports that two foreign terrorists involved in the Sunjwan attack had infiltrated from the International Border (IB), the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF (Jammu) S P S Sandhu said a small opening, believed to be a suspected tunnel, was found in a general area near fencing in Samba.

"Due to darkness, the further search could not be carried out. A detailed search will be carried out early in the morning at first light," Sandhu, who is the public relations officer (PRO) of the BSF, said, sharing a few pictures of the suspected tunnel.

Sunjwan attackers likely to be sneak through this tunnel

Although higher-ups of the BSF are tightlipped, it is believed that two foreign terrorists involved in the Sunjwan terror attack had used this tunnel to infiltrate into this side of the border.

Two heavily-armed terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were eliminated in a fierce gunfight by security forces after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu on early April 22 morning.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF has losthis life in the attack. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the gunfight.

Terrorists attacked the CISF bus two days ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24.

Tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnel drive

The tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunneling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira on late Wednesday evening.

"A newly dug tunnel at a distance of 150 metres from the International Border and 50 metres from the border fence was detected opposite Pakistani post Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) which is 900 metres from the Indian side,", reports said.

The opening is about 300 metres from the border outpost Chak Faquira and 700 metres from the last Indian village.

BSF launched an anti-tunnel driver after the Sunjwan attack

A massive anti-tunnel drive was launched on the IB after the Sunjwan attack because intelligence agencies pointed out that two foreign terrorists killed in the encounter had managed to infiltrate from the International Border (IB) a couple of days back.

A truck driver, who was arrested for transporting terrorists, also revealed during the questioning that he had picked them Supwal area of Samba district on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway just two days before the attack.

Bilal Ahmad Wagay son of Khursheed Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, a truck operator was arrested by Police on April 23 from Pulwama. He had taken two terrorists from the International Border of Supwal near Samba and transported them to Sunjwan a day before the attack, and then escaped to Pulwama.