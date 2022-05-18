A pall of gloom descended on Bakra village of Sunderbani sub-division of Rajouri district where the last rites of terror victim Ranji Singh were performed amid chanting of slogans against terrorism.

Ranjit Singh, the only bread-earner of a poor family, was killed when terrorists threw a grenade at a wine shop in Baramulla district on Tuesday evening. Singh was a salesman in the wine shop that opened recently.

Two terrorists on Tuesday evening lobbed a grenade on a newly-opened wine shop in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

According to police, terrorists hurled a grenade inside a newly-opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees of the said shop got injured and one among them succumbed to his injuries.

Ranjit took risk to get a job in Kashmir for his poor family

Locals said that deceased Ranjit Singh was very much aware that terrorists have warned against the opening of liquor shops in Kashmir Valley but he took the risk to work as a salesman in the newly opened wine shop just to support his poor family.

Ranjit Singh had gone to Kashmir in connection to earn some money for the family because he had to marry his daughters.

Apart from his bed-ridden ailing father Kishan Lal, he is survived by four daughters and a three-year-old son. Ranjit's mother has also passed away. Family members said that thirteen days ago Ranjit had gone to Kashmir with a promise to return after one month.

The financial condition of the poor family can be gauged from the fact that villagers pooled money to perform the last rites of Ranjit Singh.

Family, villagers stage dharna against killing

Family and villagers of Bakra village staged a dharna against the killing of a native in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla town. Villagers in Bakra village blocked the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway over his death.

The protesters were demanding an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased and employment for one of the family members.

Protesters said that the deceased, who was a father of four daughters and a minor son, was the sole bread earner in the family.

Senior civil and police officers reached the spot and pacified the agitating people. Authorities assured to give ex-gratia worth Rs 5 lakh to the family of deceased Ranjit Singh and a government job to one of the family members.