Reliance Jio GigaFiber rollout in India is highly anticipated, but the mystery around the plans and prices has put consumers and rivals on edge. Jio GigaFiber is expected to disrupt the broadband industry in the same way it disrupted the Indian mobile industry. With 100Mbps broadband speeds and affordable plans, Reliance Jio could easily become the front-runner amidst stiff competition from Airtel, ACT Fibernet and others.

There have been several reports in the past hinting about the potential plans and prices of Jio GigaFiber. With the Annual General Meeting (AGM) just around the corner, Reliance Jio is highly expected to end the mystery around the pricing and plans of Jio GigaFiber. But before that, there's a word on the street that Jio's FTTH broadband plans could start as low as Rs 600 per month.

According to the latest reports, Jio GigaFiber's Rs 600 monthly plan would offer consumers 50Mbps speeds whereas the blazing-fast 100Mbps plan would come at Rs 1,000 a month. The latest information about Jio GigaFiber plans follows a similar report in April, which had hinted similar pricing for the new broadband service in India.

Live Mint had reported at the time that Jio would offer broadband, TV subscription and landline service at Rs 600 per month. At this price point, Airtel and ACT Fibernet would definitely feel the heat. The report also added that Reliance Jio plans to offer 100GB free data with 100Mbps speed as a part of its preview offer.

Reliance Jio has already been testing its high-speed fibre-optic broadband in select regions. Consumers willing to test out the new service had to pay Rs 4,500 towards a deposit, post which Jio has offered 100Mbps broadband and 100GB data for free. These test runs are currently being conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other cities.

Interested folks can register for Jio GigaFiber from the company's official website. While registering for Jio GigaFiber does not guarantee the service offering, but Reliance Jio says that cities with most registrations will be prioritised during rollout. When launched, Jio GigaFiber will be the largest Greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout with a real-time introduction in 1,100 cities across India.