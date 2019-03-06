Ahead of Jio GigaFiber rollout, existing home broadband providers are upping their game by introducing new offers and revised tariffs in order to keep the subscriber base intact. If Reliance Jio's foray into the telecom sector is any indication, incumbents in the broadband space are right to worry and act upon before it's too late.

While the commercial rollout date of Jio GigaFiber is still in flux, we've seen Airtel, ACT Fibernet and even BSNL come up with interesting offers to lure customers. To further beef up the competition, ACT Fibernet has partnered with leading internet-based entertainment service, Netflix, to offer attractive benefits.

ACT Fibernet customers, both new and existing, can avail the Netflix offer and fetch up to Rs 500 on the monthly internet bill. ACT has launched new 6-month and 12-month Entertainment plans, which let subscribers seamlessly pay for Netflix through ACT bill. The cashback will be added to ACT accounts and can be redeemed in future bills.

According to ACT, the offer is currently available for users in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad starting March 6. Other markets are likely to follow soon.

Below are the ACT's new plans, their monthly tariff, internet speed, FUP and cashback amounts, which depends on the plan subscribers select.