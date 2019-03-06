Ahead of Jio GigaFiber rollout, existing home broadband providers are upping their game by introducing new offers and revised tariffs in order to keep the subscriber base intact. If Reliance Jio's foray into the telecom sector is any indication, incumbents in the broadband space are right to worry and act upon before it's too late.

While the commercial rollout date of Jio GigaFiber is still in flux, we've seen Airtel, ACT Fibernet and even BSNL come up with interesting offers to lure customers. To further beef up the competition, ACT Fibernet has partnered with leading internet-based entertainment service, Netflix, to offer attractive benefits.

ACT Fibernet customers, both new and existing, can avail the Netflix offer and fetch up to Rs 500 on the monthly internet bill. ACT has launched new 6-month and 12-month Entertainment plans, which let subscribers seamlessly pay for Netflix through ACT bill. The cashback will be added to ACT accounts and can be redeemed in future bills.

ACT Fibernet has new plans

According to ACT, the offer is currently available for users in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad starting March 6. Other markets are likely to follow soon.

Below are the ACT's new plans, their monthly tariff, internet speed, FUP and cashback amounts, which depends on the plan subscribers select.

Bengaluru
Plan Price (INR) Speed FUP Tenure Cashback
ACT Storm - Entertainment 1159 100 Mbps 500GB + 1500GB 6 months
12 months		 250
ACT Lightning - Entertainment 1399 125 Mbps 750 GB + 1500 GB 6 months
12 months		 300
ACT Incredible - Entertainment 1999 150 Mbps 1000 GB + 1500 GB 6 months
12 months		 350
ACT Giga - Entertainment 5999 1 Gbps 2500 GB 6 months
12 months		 500

Hyderabad
Plan Price (INR) Speed FUP Tenure Cashback
A Max - 1050 Entertainment 1050 100 Mbps 850GB 6 months
12 months		 200
300
A Max - 1299 Entertainment 1299 150 Mbps 1100 GB 6 months
12 months		 250
300
ACT Incredible Entertainment 1999 200 Mbps 1600 GB 6 months
12 months		 300
350
ACT Giga Entertainment 5999 1Gbps 2500 GB 6 months
12 month + 2 months free		 500
Chennai
Plan Price (INR) Speed FUP Tenure Cashback
ACT Blast Promo Entertainment 1049 100 Mbps 1000 GB 6 + 1 Month
12 + 3 Months		 200
250
ACT Storm - Entertainment 1099 125 Mbps 1250 GB 6 + 1 Month
12 + 3 Months		 200
250
ACT Lightning - Entertainment 1299 150 Mbps 1500 GB 6 + 1 Month
12 + 3 Months		 250
300
ACT Thunder - Entertainment 1499 200 Mbps 1750 GB 6 + 1 Month
12 + 3 Months		 250
300
ACT Incredible - Entertainment 1999 250 Mbps 2000 GB 6 + 1 Month
12 + 3 Months		 350
350
ACT Giga - Entertainment 2999 1 Gbps 3000 GB 6 months
12 months		 500
Delhi
Plan Price (INR) Speed FUP Tenure Cashback
ACT Platinum Promo Entertainment 999 150 Mbps 1000GB + 1000 GB 6 months
12 months		 250
300
ACT Diamond Entertainment 1249 150 Mbps 1250 GB + 1500 GB 6 months
12 months		 300