Google finally launched its Amazon Echo-rivals, Home and Home Mini smart speakers, in India this week, and it is being bundled by other companies to make the most out of the new product launch. ACT Fibernet, India's leading FTTH service provider, is offering Google Home Mini to its subscribers for free.

ACT Fibernet announced that it is Google's "fiber broadband partner," and the internet service provider is justifying its partnership by bundling a Google Home Mini with select broadband plans. The Hyderabad-based company currently serves in 12 cities, including two cities where it has 1Gbps Gigabit plan, and the free Google Home Mini offer is available in select circles.

Not all ACT customers get a free Home Mini smart speaker, but upgrading or signing up to a top-tier plan easily fetches the Rs 4,499-worth Google speaker for free. We've listed the ACT plans below that can get you a free Google Home Mini:

Hyderabad

ACT GIGA – Google Home Mini for free with every connection Incredible plan – Get Google Home Mini for free with 12 months subscription by paying for 10 months A-Max1299 - Get Google Home Mini for free with 12 months subscription by paying for 10 months

Bengaluru

ACT GIGA – Google Home Mini for free with every connection Incredible Plan – Get free Home Mini with 14 months subscription by paying for 12 months Lightning – Get free Home Mini with 14 months subscription by paying for 12 months

Chennai

Incredible – Get free Home Mini with 14 months subscription by paying for 12 months Thunder – Get free Home Mini with 13 months subscription by paying for 12 months Lightning – Get free Home Mini with 12 months subscription

Delhi

Platinum Promo Plan 999 – Get free Home Mini with 12 months subscription

How to avail the offer

The Google Home Mini offer is valid for both new and existing customers. New customers will receive the free speaker to the registered address within a week of activation, Android Central reported.

As for existing customers on an annual plan, they need to call ACT and request for the free Home Mini, which will then be shipped out within 3-4 days.

As of now, the offer is available only in four cities. There's no information on whether it will be rolled out to other circles, but we will update the information when we hear back from the company.