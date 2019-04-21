It's been close to eight months since Reliance Industry Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled the Jio GigaFiber service. Soon after the unveiling, the company has been testing the broadband service both in its company headquarters and also in select Indian cities.

Now, the company has officially announced that the beta testing is done and will roll-out the commercial Jio GigaFiber in addition to home entertainment service, security solutions in more than 1,600 cities in coming days.

After successful execution of mobility business, Jio is now focused on catapulting India's underserved Home & Enterprise connectivity market to global standards with its next generation FTTX services," ET Telecom quoted Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited , as saying.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber service: All you need to know

At the 41st Annual General Meeting in July 2018, Mukesh's son Akash Ambani had announced that the GigaFiber will come with package offering Jio GigaRouter, which promises high-speed wall-to-wall wireless internet connection throughout the home.

Users will also GigaTV (now Home TV) set-top box with more than 600 live TV channels, on-demand video (also available in 4K), music content, support voice-command in multiple regional languages and TV video calling (compatible to any smart devices including smart TVs powered by Jio GigaFiber and even phones under another network carrier).

The company has also announced to offer Smart Home solutions, which include an audio dongle, video dongle, smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender, smart plug, TV camera, outdoor camera security, door sensors and motion detection. The best part about this is that the engineers will be able to assemble them within an hour.

For those unaware, Reliance Jio GigaFiber preview offer gives you ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps. Incase, you consume 100 GB of your data quota within a month you can continue to enjoy our high speed internet services by performing a complimentary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com. As this is a preview offer, there are no installation charges levied but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs.4,500 taken for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). This amount needs to be paid through Debit card, Credit Card, Jio Money or Pay TM.

The company is also testing Jio GigaFiber Triple Play, which is said to be new all-in-one entertainment plan that offers consumers to jointly subscribe to GigaFiber internet along with Home TV , a multimedia streaming service, unlimited calling in addition to access to Jio suite of apps. Extra benefits include 100GB data (high speed) allowance (beyond the limit, the speed comes down) for 28 days validity.