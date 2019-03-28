Reliance Jio kicked off the GigaFiber preview offer with lucrative broadband internet service in several cities across India in late 2018 and before it could officially launch, a report has emerged that the company has begun testing Triple Play plan for its employees.

What is GigaFiber Triple Play Plan?

This is said to be new all-in-one entertainment plan that offers consumers to jointly subscribe to GigaFiber internet along with Home TV (previously known as GigaTV), a multimedia streaming service, unlimited calling in addition to access to Jio suite of apps. Extra benefits include 100GB data (high speed) allowance (beyond the limit, the speed comes down) for 28 days validity, reported Telecom Talk.

There is no word on the price structure of the GigaFiber Triple Play subscription, but going by the Reliance Jio's disruptive cellular service debut in 2016, I believe the new broadband-cum-entertainment package will definitely come for dirt-cheap fees and the prospective customers will surely line up for the subscriptions.

It can be noted that Reliance Industry Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Akash at the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July 2018 had announced that GigaFiber will also be bundled with several other services to offer complete home solutions including entertainment and security via CCTV surveillance option. I believe the aforementioned triple play plan might the same.

Junior Ambani had also said the package will come with Jio GigaRouter, which promises high-speed wall-to-wall wireless internet connection throughout the home. Users can also subscribe to GigaTV (now Home TV) set-top box with more than 600 live TV channels, on-demand video (also available in 4K), music content, support voice-command in multiple regional languages and TV video calling (compatible to any smart devices including smart TVs powered by Jio GigaFiber and even phones under another network carrier).

The company has also announced to offer Smart Home solutions, which include an audio dongle, video dongle, smart speaker, Wi-Fi extender, smart plug, TV camera, outdoor camera security, door sensors and motion detection. The best part about this is that the engineers will be able to assemble them within an hour.

For those unaware, Reliance Jio GigaFiber preview offer comes with gives you ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps. In case, you consume 100 GB of your data quota within a month you can continue to enjoy our high-speed internet services by performing a complementary data top-up of 40 GB via MyJio App or through Jio.com. As this is a preview offer, there are no installation charges levied but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs.4,500 taken for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). This amount needs to be paid through Debit card, Credit Card, Jio Money or Pay TM.