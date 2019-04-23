Reliance Jio, which is currently testing GigaFiber broadband service in Delhi and Mumbai, is all set to roll-out it to more than 1600 cities in India with lucrative preview offer.

In a recent development, Reliance Jio plans to offer Jio GigaFiber triple combo—broadband, TV subscription and landline—offer for just Rs 600 per month. Initially, the company plans to offer just internet service with data quota of 100 GB with 100Mbps speed and complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps, Live Mint reported citing company insiders.

Within three months, the Mukesh Ambani-owned firm will offer TV set-top box option with live channels and unlike, the current wire-based cable system, it will be delivered via Internet Television Protocols. Additional offer includes landline with unlimited calling feature.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio is working out plans to bring a smart home solution, which will allow consumers to integrate around 40-45 smart gadgets such as mobile phone, TVs, smart speakers, laptops, desktops, even Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) and more. The consumer will be able to control and monitor all connected devices in a single platform but for Rs 1,000 a month.

All the three services under Jio GigaFiber plan will remain free under the preview offer for an entire year and after that, the consumers have to pay the aforementioned fees to continue it.

The company will not ask for installation charges, but the consumer has to invest refundable security deposit of Rs.4, 500 taken for the Optical Network Terminal (ONT) device aka GigaHub Home Gateway. This amount needs to be paid through debit card, credit card, Jio Money or Pay TM.

All the services mentioned are similar to the rumoured GigaFiber Triple Play plan being tested in the Reliance Jio headquarters in Mumbai. I believe the aforementioned plan, which has a nice ring to it, might be the real moniker for the service and now, we finally have some information about the price and it is likely to disrupt the broadband service like the company's mobile network carrier did to the telecommunication business arena in India in 2016.