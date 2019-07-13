A 35-year-old resident of Jharkhand, who was out on bail, was arrested for allegedly beheading two tribal children in Latehar district of the state.

The incident came to light on Thursday (July 11) when the villagers found the headless bodies of an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old, which were buried under a heap of sand near the murderer's residence. The villagers suspected that the two children were killed in a routine sacrifice or black magic ritual. However, the police were quick to lay these rumours to rest, PTI reports.

The accused was the first suspect due to the proximity of both the bodies to his house. After looking into his activities, the police concluded that the accused was indeed the murdered and arrested him from Pachhkhedi Chowk on Thursday night while he was trying to escape.

"The accused used to run a shop in his house. When the girl arrived there on Wednesday night he tried to abuse her and when the boy reached there by chance, he took them inside his house and beheaded them with an axe. The weapon has been recovered from him," Vipul Shukla, Deputy Inspector General of Police was quoted as saying in the report.

The accused was out on bail after he was convicted of killing his brother-in-law and uncle in 2009 over a dispute.

After recovering the decapitated torsos of the two children, the police recovered the boy's head in a different location but it was near the house of the accused. However, they are not able to find the girl's head.