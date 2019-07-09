Trouble mounts for the 72-year-old founder of Saravana Bhavan after the Supreme Court ordered him to surrender immediately in connection to Prince Santhakumar's murder.

P Rajagopal's deadline to surrender was on July 7, Sunday, but he refused to do so citing health reasons. He even went on to file an appeal on Monday, a day after the deadline. However, the Supreme Court turned down his plea asking, "If he was so ill, why did he not indicate illness even for one day during hearings of his appeal?"

In 2004, Rajagopal was convicted for kidnapping and killing Santhakumar. He was first sentenced to 10 years in prison and after the appeal, the sentence was entended to life.

The victim, Prince Santhakumar, was an employee of the restaurant in Chennai and was married to Jeevajothi. Rajagopal was interested in Jeevajothi, who was also the daughter of a manager at the Chennai branch and had proposed to her for marriage multiple times.

However, Jeevajothi had declined his offer, citing that he already had two wives and she did not want to become his third one. Rajagopal, who was not used to hearing the word 'No' kept pursuing her even after she got married. The couple threatened to file a police case against him and he said that he could make it go away because of his money power.

In 2001, just a few days after the couple filed the police complaint, Santhakumar went mysteriously missing and his body was later found in Perumalmalai in Kodaikanal.

Reports claim that P Rajagopal had the Saravana Bhavan employee killed under the behest of his astrologer who advised him to make Jeevajothi his third wife and in order to do so, Santhakumar must be out of the picture.