Ben Affleck is reportedly happy that Jennifer Garner is dating again. The Peppermint star is rumoured to be dating businessman John Miller.

According to a report in Radar Online, the Batman actor is feeling relieved after hearing the news. A source said: "It's good for Ben. Friends really think this will give him closure and freedom."

"Ben's stress levels have been over the top because his crazy love life has been out there and all over the place," the insider shared.

"And he's been in and out of rehab which has gotten tons of attention. Now he's not the only one people are focusing on," the source went on.

Ben and Garner announced that they are splitting in June 2015, a day after celebrating their tenth anniversary. Following the Argo actor's recent rehab stint, they finalised their divorce.

Meanwhile, the Miracles From Heaven actress had opened up about her marriage's end in Vanity Fair's March 2016 issue. She said: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

Adding on, she also talked about the possibility of dating in the future. She said: "I guess. I don't know. It's just that [from] everyone that I know that is dating it just seems, well.... Men don't call anymore.... I want flowers; I don't want to text. What does that make me? What kind of dinosaur am I?"