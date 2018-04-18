Following Sri Reddy's strip protest against casting couch in the Tollywood industry, social activist Sandhya Naidu a few days ago made some shocking allegations against Telugu actress Jeevitha and her husband Rajasekhar during a television debate. She claimed that Jeevitha used to satisfy her husband's fantasies by providing him with young girls for sexual favors by luring them with money and acting offers.

Jeevitha is now planning to take legal action against Sandhya and the channel for maligning her image on television. She has now filed a defamation suit against the social activist for making serious allegations against her. She also added that she was being targeted after it was announced that she would be a member of the CASH (Committee Against Sexual Harassment) in Tollywood.

In a recent press meet, Jeevitha also spoke about Sri Reddy and showed a private video where the latter is heard saying that she will be in sexy mood 24x7. After showing the video, Jeevitha said that it would be difficult for people to accept the fact that Sri Reddy was sexually exploited in the industry.

Watch the video here:

Sri Reddy's protest against casting couch in Tollywood has created quite a stir in the industry. She continued to fight against it even after she was ignored and left alone. In the past couple of weeks, she has alleged Noted scriptwriter Kona Venkat, executive producer Vakada Appa Rao, producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati and others of sexually exploiting young actresses.

She recently abused Pawan Kalyan and showed him her middle finger after the power star's advised actresses to stop protesting in the streets and instead file a police complaint.

Around 15 women started a campaign called Sthree Shakthi Movement on Sunday, April 15, to share their stories of sexual exploitation in Tollywood while raising demands to create a better environment to work for the women in the film industry.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has extended his support to Sri Reddy and hailed her as Rani of Jhansi the Movie Artist Association (MAA) announced that it will consider her application for membership and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) promised to set up a sexual harassment redressal forum a few days ago.