Fans of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi have filed complaints against actress Sri Reddy at various police stations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sri Reddy's protest against sexual exploitation in Tollywood has created a lot of buzz in the media over the last few weeks. Talking to media, Pawan Kalyan recently advised that the actress should stop protesting in the streets and instead, file a complaint with the police. The actress was upset and furious over his advice.

An angry Sri Reddy reportedly slapped herself with her slipper and also abused Pawan Kalyan's mother. Besides showing him her middle finger, the actress had said, "You, Pawan Kalyan, who is thrice-married and has no respect for women, how dare you give us suggestions on what to do... I once called you anna (brother), but I take that back today. From now on, no woman will call you 'anna'."

The actor's fans across the globe were furious over Sri Reddy's filthy language and remarks against Pawan Kalyan. Several took to Twitter and Facebook to condemn her cheap act. A few fans trolled her and also threatened to rape and kill her. Others decided to take a legal route.

Siva Cherry, celebrity manager from Tollywood, released a series of photos featuring fans handing over complaint against Sri Reddy in various police stations across the Telugu states on Wednesday.

Siva Cherry also wrote, "#Megafans filing a complaint against #SriReddy in all police stations in AndhraPradesh and telangana for abusing our god #MegastarChiranjeevi garu #Demigod #PowerStar @PawanKalyan garu's mother #Megafans in Irala filed a case against #Chireddy."

Siva Cherry added, "Case filed against #ChiReddy in Bhimavaram by west godavari Chiranjeevi yuvatha president undvalli Ramesh naidu garu."

However, Pawan Kalyan, who is busy with his political schedule, stayed away from responding either to Sri Reddy or his fans' outburst. But his brother Nagababu thrashed her for her lack of knowledge at the press meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He also admitted that casting couch has existed for years and everyone knows about it.

