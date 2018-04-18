Power star Pawan Kalyan's brother Nagababu (Nagendra Babu) has reacted to actress Sri Reddy's protest against casting couch in Tollywood.

Sri Reddy's protest has shaken up the Telugu film industry but no senior actor came forward and extended support to her. What shocked many was her abusive language toward Pawan Kalyan.

Now, the actor's brother Nagababu held a press meet in Hyderabad Wednesday afternoon to answer various questions regarding the issue.

Nagababu started with the issue of the MAA (Movie Artistes Association) and said, "I have served as the president of this association and I know that it has certain limitations. If a member comes up with a complaint, the association will hold a meeting with concerned people and find a solution for his/her issue."

The popular character artiste continued, "MAA is not a big association and it is meant to maintain the welfare of all the artistes. The membership fee is Rs 1 lakh, which is much lesser than that of the producers, dancers, and other associations. There is no free membership here. The association will use its money for medi-claim and insurance."

Talking about casting couch, Nagababu admitted that the derogatory practice has been in existence in the Telugu film industry for years. He said, "Is the issue of casting couch coming to light today? Forget about its existence, everyone knows its various forms too. It is a big concern and worst thing, which we all know about it. Cinema industry is a small world and whatever happens in the outside world will happen here. None is a god here."

Nagababu added, "Government has created a system to fight the sexual exploitation of women. If anyone files a complaint, the person will be arrested immediately and put behind the bars. If you are not going to file a case, that is your lack of understanding."

Here is the live stream of Nagababu on Sri Reddy's protest against casting couch.