If you are keen to buy Jeep India's Compass SUV, you may be disappointed on features as the top-spec Limited variant lacks some fancy additions like the sunroof, a powered driver's seat and others. Before you shift focus to other SUVs, Jeep India has now launched a new range-topping model christened Limited Plus.

Jeep India has started bookings for the Limited Plus at Rs 50,000 and deliveries are scheduled from October. Jeep Compass Limited Plus variant comes in three grades.

Variant Price (ex-Delhi) Jeep Compass Limited Plus 2.0D Rs 21,07,900 Jeep Compass Limited Plus 1.4MAIR DDCT Rs 21,41,600 Jeep Compass Limited Plus 4X4 2.0D Rs 22,85,400

The most striking addition to the Compass Limited Plus is the massive panoramic sunroof. Buyers are increasingly opting for a sunroof nowadays and it will add bling to the Compass' new top-spec variant. The Limited Plus variant will also boast alloy wheels in new design finished in black and polished aluminium. It looks in line with the Compass Trailhawk edition (due for India in early 2019).

Inside the cabin, Compass Limited Plus flaunts tan leather seats with a power adjust function for the driver and the front passenger. The variant will also get larger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is available only on the export-spec Compass till now.

Other major additions in the Compass Limited Plus are automatic headlamps, automatic rain sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror as standard. On the safety front, it gets six airbags (dual front, front side and full-length curtain) while the lower trims come with only dual front airbags.

The Compass Limited Plus comes with no changes under the hood. The SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque or a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque.

In addition to the Limited Plus, Jeep India has launched two special edition Compass models this year dubbed Bedrock edition and Black Pack edition.