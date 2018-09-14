In order to sustain the winning momentum with Compass, Jeep India is planning to launch new variants and a special edition of the compact SUV soon. The company will launch the feature-packed Limited Plus variant and it will be followed by a special edition christened Black Pack. Jeep India has already shared some details about both the new versions.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus

Multiple reports claim some of the Jeep dealerships in the country has already started accepting bookings for the feature-packed Limited Plus variant. Autocar claims booking amount is at Rs 51,000 and dealership promises the delivery in October. In that case, the launch can be expected anytime soon.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus will come with dual-tone exterior and roof will be finished in black. One of the most striking additions in the Limited Plus will be the panoramic sunroof. Buyers are increasingly opting for a sunroof nowadays and hence it will add bling to the Compass' new top-spec variant. The Limited Plus will also get special alloy wheel design.

Inside the cabin, Compass Limited Plus will flaunt tan leather seats with a power adjust function for the driver and the front passenger. The variant will also get larger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is available only on the export-spec Compass.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus will be expensive than the Limited variant that currently retails from Rs 19.57 lakh to Rs 21.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Jeep Compass Black Pack

The Compass Limited Plus will be followed by Black Pack edition. It will be a limited period special edition in line with the Compass Bedrock edition launched in June.

The Compass Black Pack edition will come bathed in black detailing. These include 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, all black interior upholstery, and black coloured Outer Rear View Mirrors (ORVM) caps. Jeep will offer the Compass Black Pack edition in three colour options- Vocal White, Minimal Grey, and Magnesio Grey.

There will be no changes under the hood in Black pack or Limited Plus. Both new versions are expected to be offered in the options of a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque.