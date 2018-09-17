The festive season in India has started and it is no wonder that carmakers are rolling out special edition version of the vehicles eyeing increased sales during the period. American utility vehicle specialist, Jeep has also joined the bandwagon by launching a special edition to its bestselling SUV the Compass, in India.

Christened as Compass Black Pack edition, the special edition comes with an array of cosmetic upgrades that celebrates the beauty of black. We have compiled top five things you need to know about the special edition of the SUV.

1. The Compass Black Pack edition has been priced from Rs 20.59 lakh for petrol-automatic, going up to Rs 22.03 lakh for the diesel-manual transmission. The limited edition is based on the top-spec Limited (O) variant and it costs just Rs 15,000 premium than the Limited (O).

2. Jeep Compass Black Pack edition boasts 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, all black interior upholstery and black coloured Outer Rear View Mirrors (ORVM) caps.

3. Jeep offers the Compass Black Pack edition in three colour options- Vocal White, Minimal Grey, and Magnesio Grey.

4. Since the Black Pack edition is based on the top-spec trim, it will come packed with features like 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear armrests, reverse parking sensors with camera, push-button start, keyless entry and others.

5. The Compass Black Pack edition comes with no changes under the hood. The SUV is offered with options of a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Jeep Black Pack edition will be followed up with a new range-topping variant christened Compass Limited Plus. The launch of the variant is expected on September 20. The new range-topper will come with features like the dual-tone exterior, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels in a new design, tan leather seats with a power adjust function, larger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and others.