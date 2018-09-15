It's no secret that Jeep India is inching closer to the launch of two new versions of the Compass soon. The company website has already updated with the details of new range-topping variant Limited Plus and special edition christened Black Pack edition.

While Jeep India is yet announce pricing and launch of the Black Pack edition, a report in NDTV Auto claims the special edition has been launched at Rs 20.59 lakh for petrol-automatic, going up to Rs 22.03 lakh for the diesel-manual transmission.

Jeep Compass Black Pack edition
Jeep offers the Compass Black Pack edition only with the top-spec Limited (O) variant, the report adds. As the name suggests, the Black Pack edition comes bathed in black detailing. The special edition gets 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, all black interior upholstery and black coloured Outer Rear View Mirrors (ORVM) caps. Jeep will offer the Compass Black Pack edition in three colour options- Vocal White, Minimal Grey, and Magnesio Grey.

Since the Black Pack edition is based on the top-spec trim, it will come packed with features like 7.0-inch infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear armrests, reverse parking sensors with camera, push-button start, keyless entry and others.

Jeep Compass Black Pack interior
There will be no changes under the hood in the Black pack. The SUV is offered with the options of a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus

The Black Pack edition will be followed up with a new range-topping variant christened Compass Limited Plus. The launch of the variant is expected on September 20. The new range-topper will come with features like the dual-tone exterior, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels in a new design, tan leather seats with a power adjust function, larger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and others.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus will be expensive than the Limited variant that currently retails from Rs 19.57 lakh to Rs 21.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Jeep Compass Limited Plus
