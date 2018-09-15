It's no secret that Jeep India is inching closer to the launch of two new versions of the Compass soon. The company website has already updated with the details of new range-topping variant Limited Plus and special edition christened Black Pack edition.

While Jeep India is yet announce pricing and launch of the Black Pack edition, a report in NDTV Auto claims the special edition has been launched at Rs 20.59 lakh for petrol-automatic, going up to Rs 22.03 lakh for the diesel-manual transmission.

Jeep offers the Compass Black Pack edition only with the top-spec Limited (O) variant, the report adds. As the name suggests, the Black Pack edition comes bathed in black detailing. The special edition gets 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, all black interior upholstery and black coloured Outer Rear View Mirrors (ORVM) caps. Jeep will offer the Compass Black Pack edition in three colour options- Vocal White, Minimal Grey, and Magnesio Grey.

Since the Black Pack edition is based on the top-spec trim, it will come packed with features like 7.0-inch infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear armrests, reverse parking sensors with camera, push-button start, keyless entry and others.

There will be no changes under the hood in the Black pack. The SUV is offered with the options of a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo engine that belts out 160bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill that develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus

The Black Pack edition will be followed up with a new range-topping variant christened Compass Limited Plus. The launch of the variant is expected on September 20. The new range-topper will come with features like the dual-tone exterior, panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels in a new design, tan leather seats with a power adjust function, larger 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and others.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus will be expensive than the Limited variant that currently retails from Rs 19.57 lakh to Rs 21.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).