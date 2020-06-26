Kollywood celebrities had reacted to the ongoing protest against the police brutality in Thoothukudi which killed two traders, recently. They have condemned the incident and demanded justice by commenting on the issue using the hashtag - #alllivesmatter #justiceforjeyarajandfenix – on Twitter.

What is the issue all about?

On June 19, Jayaraj (58) in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi was questioned by the cops for keeping their timber shop open beyond the permissible time due to the Covid-19 restrictions and took him to the police station. His son Bennix (31), who owned a mobile shop, went to the station to enquire about the issue.

However, the cops allegedly booked both the father and son. Reports say that they were assaulted by two sub-inspectors at the police station and Kovilpatti sub-jail. On Monday, the son was declared dead at the government Kovilpatti Hospital, while his father breathed his last, next day in the same hospital.

The two deaths have now enraged the people of Thoothukudi who are now demanding justice. On social media, people are venting out their anguish against the cops over their brutality.

Celebs Support

Jayam Ravi, Karthik Subbaraj, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Samyuktha Hegde, Khushbu Sundar and many others have condemned the incident and demanded justice. Check out their tweets below:

Jayam Ravi: #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix No one is above the law, justice must be done for this inhuman act.

Karthik Subbaraj: What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!

KhushbuSundar: Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

D.IMMAN: Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix.

Totally inhuman and couldn't digest the torture they must've gone thru.Let's raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix are the George Floyd of India. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

Rathna kumar: This is total Injustice. Killing innocents in the name of interrogation is unbearable. If justice is not served right this time people will lose total faith on Judicial system. Atleast now don't try to twist the case or distract with other issuesDisappointed.

S r u s h t i i D a n g e: What happened with jeyaraj and Fenix is completely inhuman & barbaric. I can't even begin to imagine the pain they force to go through, no one is above law & certainly such cruel act can't go unpunished. My heartfelt condolences to the family #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

Gautham Karthik: HORRIFIED to hear of the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix in #Sathankulam

May they R.I.P.

This is NOT the work of Good and Honest police men who uphold Justice, Law & Order.

This is the work of a few sadistic and barbaric criminals in uniform! #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

Indhuja: This is beyond cruelty...Heart in pain literally !

Taking lives have become so easy ? That too brutally...

Lives are definitely not for granted you bastards...! #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

Athulyaa Ravi: Totally inhumanBroken heart #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix

Brutality faced by jeyaraj and Fenix lower middle class who lives in saathaankulam bec of police No one should have this much power over other lives! now it's time to show our outrage against this culprits they need to be punished

Shakti Soundar Rajan: The law is equal for the people as well as its enforcers. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix.