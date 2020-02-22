A youngster named Santhosh, who had tried to humiliate Rajinikanth when he had visited Thoothukudi, along with two others (Mani and Saravanan) are reportedly arrested in connection with a bike theft case.

A person named Samkumar had filed a complaint that his bike was stolen from his house in Muthukrishnapuram. Acting on his complaint, the Thoothukudi cops have arrested the three youngsters and recovered the bike, reports Tamil media. More details on the issue is awaited. However, International Business Times cannot independently verify the claims.

Among the three, Santhosh had hit the national headlines in 2018 by trying to insult Rajinikanth. The Tamil superstar had gone to meet the injured people in Thoothukudi police firing. As the actor turned up to meet Santhosh, he asked, "Who are you?"

The 69-year old, with a smile on his face, responded, "It's me Rajinikanth." Later, Santhosh had spoken about the incident where he had lashed out at the Tamil superstar for failing to visit them during their 100-day protest against Sterlite plant.

He had alleged that Rajinikanth had not come to meet them if Sterlite plant was not closed and Rajini was meeting only as his Kaala film release was around the corner.

"There's a big reason behind why he has come. In a few days, Kaala will release. He knows very well that if he still doesn't go and meet the people, the film will not run in Tamil Nadu. That's why he has come to meet us in Thoothukudi and say he will donate money. That's why I got angry and I asked him that question. Just as we knew how to fight and win, we also know how to protect ourselves," TNM had quoted him as saying in Vikatan.