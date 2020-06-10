Actress Khushbu Sundar has created in a controversy following a voice-note leak online. An audio clip in which she makes comments about journalists have now landed her in trouble.

It looks like someone from television producers group have leaked the clip online. In the audio, she allegedly has a message to her friends to stay away from the press which would be desperate to rip them apart (celebs) as there is not much news due to Covid-19.

What's in her Voice Note?

"More importantly, press people will somehow turn up. So, make sure you don't give them a chance to take photos or videos. They are waiting to rip us apart. 'Presskaaran' doesn't have any news other the COVID right now. So, they would be waiting to publish something about us once sh ooting resumes. So, please take care," The Times of India quotes her as sayinng in the leaked clip.

The actress-turned-politician has now given a clarification on Twitter over the controversy. She has said that someone from the same group have leaked the edited clip, while stating that she has high regards for the press.

Khushbu's Clarification

The 49-year old tweeted, "My voice message, an edited version, regarding the press is making rounds. It has gone from our producers group n I am ashamed to say we have such cheap minds among us. My intentions were clear n not meant to disrespect the press. Its a tone you speak within friends. 1/1. [sic]"

Khushbu has apologised if her comment had hurt anyone. "My respect for the press is for all to see and journalists can vouch for that. Not even once in my 34yrs of cinema they would have ever seen or heard me speaking to them nor about them in disrespect. The voice message is half. But my sincere apologies if I have hurt any of you. [sic]"

However, the congress spokesperson is aware of the person who leaked the clip online. She ended, "Very unfortunately you realize those who you work for are the ones who try and stab you behind your back. I know which producer has done this..but i shall not name them. My silence and forgiveness is their biggest punishment. There is lot more to be done and I shall continue. [sic]"