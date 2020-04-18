Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has come down heavily on former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for conducting his son Nikhil's wedding grandly and breaking the lockdown rules. The marriage was performed in Bengaluru on Friday, 17 April.

Khushbu Sundar Vents Out Anguish

On her Instagram account, Khushbu Sundar lashed out at the poltiician's family by questioning why different rules for different people. He claimed that the educated and people in power should be leading by example when the national is fighting the Coronavirus aka Covid-19.

"Shouldn't the rule be the same for everyone?? Will Karnataka CM #HDKumaraswamy and his family go scott free or face the same charges as the couple and the families in #Surat?? #coronavirus does not see religion, caste, position, location.. so why different rules for the law makers? Utter shame that these educated clan break the rules when they should be the ones to lead the path. [sic]" Khushbu posted on her Instagram account.

She is second such actress to comment against such 'VIP' culture after Raveena Tandon, who slammed the wedding before deleting the Tweet.

Raveena Tandon's Tweet

On her Twitter account, the actress, who is returning to Sandalwood with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, said, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement. [sic]"

Coming back to Nikhil's wedding, he tited the knot with Revathi, grand neice of Vijayanagara MLA M Krishnappa. His marriage has come under scanner for ignoring social distancing as the event was graced by over 100 people.

Initially, HD Kumaraswamy had planned for a grand wedding in Ramanagara district, but plans went for a change due to the unexpected lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak.