Raveena Tandon, who had acted in Upendra two decades ago and returning to Sandalwood with KGF 2, has slammed Nikhil Kumaraswamy for defying the lockdown protocol and tying the knot. She said that poor are not able to meet their families, while rich are breaking rules when the country is hit by Covid-19 aka Coronavirus outbreak.

Raveena Tandon's Tweet

On Twitter, she wrote, "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry,while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.Wonder what was served in the buffet.. #SocialDistancing #unheededwarnings #vipentitlement. [sic]"

There are numerous of instances in many parts of India where rich and powerful people have violated the lockdown protocol. On the other side, hundreds of labourers or daily-wage workers are stranded in every nook and corner of the country due to the unexpected situation and struggling without getting proper food.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Marriage

Coming back to Nikhil, he tied the knot with Revathi in a simple event at a farm house near Bidadi in Bengaluru. As per the groom's father and former Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy, the marriage is being held in the presence of family members and close relatives.

Approximately, 50-60 people are attending the wedding.

Initially, HD Kumaraswamy had planned a grand wedding in Ramanagara district. He wished to invite every single citizen of the district for the marriage as he wanted to show his gratitude towards the people of this region for giving new lease of life in politics.

However, due to the expected situation, the plans went for a change and wedding venue shifted to Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon is returning to Sandalwood with KGF: Chapter 2. She is playing the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen, who issues death warrant against Rocky Bhai played by Yash.