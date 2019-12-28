There have been rumours doing rounds that Yuvan Shankar Raja is out of Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil movie Valimai. It is said that the music director has been replaced by D Imman, whose songs in the actor's previous movie Viswasam had stuck the chord with the audience.

Clarification

Now, the clarification regarding the development has arrived from the sources close to the film unit. Well, D Imman has not been brought on board and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer of Valimai.

Yuvan had delivered hit albums for Ajith earlier like Billa, Mankatha and Arrambam. The musician has already started working on it and the audience have high hopes from the latest album.

On the other hand, D Imman is excited after bagging Rajinikanth's next movie, directed by Siruthai Siva. This is for the first time that he is scoring music for a Tamil superstar film.

Valimai 1st Schedule

The Valimai team has wrapped up its latest shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Ajith Kumar has returned to Chennai to be part of Christmas celebration this year.

The next schedule is expected to commence in Chennai. A set is being constructed at Sri Gokulam Studios. In the first schedule, the team had filmed action sequences involving Ajith and stunts team.

Yami Gautham signed for Valimai?

Meanwhile, Yami Gautham has been approached to play the female lead in Valimai and she has grabbed the offer in both hands. A formal announcement on it is yet to be made.