Rajinikanth's Petta was one of the biggest hits of 2019. The superstar's mannerisms and good storyline had impressed the audience. The success of the flick had paved way for the speculations of its sequel.

Karthik Subbaraj, director of Petta, has now spoken whether over Petta 2. He said that he did not have plans for it in the initial stage, but the ideas started coming up once the movie turned out to be hit.

Karthik Subbaraj's Plans

In a recent interview, Karthik Subbaraj said, "As of now, I wouldn't say that I have a story for Petta 2. But it could happen in future." Petta had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the antagonist's role along with Vijay Sethupathi. Simran and Trisha Krishnan were the female leads.

Of late, there were speculations of them joining hands for a film which will be funded by Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush. Those rumours are now put to rest.

Currently, he is working on Jagame Thandhiram. Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi are starring in the flick. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin, produced by Karthik Subbaraj, has been released directly on the OTT platform, thereby skipping the theatrical release.

On skipping the theatrical release, Karthik Subbaraj, in an interview with IANS, said, "Before taking this decision, we had discussed the pros and cons. Theatrical release and OTT are different, but ultimately we wanted the film to reach the audience. Any filmmaker would want more audience to watch the film. That is also happening in a big way. It's going beyond borders, states and countries. Many people are eagerly waiting for it to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It is a big thing happening to the film. We don't regret it."