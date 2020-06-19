Director Eashvar Karthic's movie Penguin starring Keerthy Suresh has received mixed reviews and ratings from the Telugu viewers from its streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Penguin is a psychological mystery thriller film, which has been written by debutant director Eashvar Karthic. Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram and Kalram have produced the movie under the banner under the banners Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios. This much-hyped flick has started streaming in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages on Amazon Prime Video from July 19.

Penguin movie story: It is about Rhythm (Keerthy Suresh), who is pregnant and expecting her first baby from her second marriage with Gautham (Madhampatty Rangaraj). She is haunted by the memories of a masked man torturing her kidnapped son (Ajay) from her previous marriage. How she tries to trace the Psycho forms the crux.

Analysis: Eashvar Karthic has an interesting thriller story at his hands, but failed to execute it on screen. The director tries hard to create sympathy for the pregnant mother as she searches for the culprit and her son. But the first half of Penguin fails to evoke interest as it is slow. The second half starts on an interesting note, but uninteresting twists outdated climax makes it a boring watch, say the Telugu viewers.

Performances: Keerthy Suresh has done justice to her role and her performance is the highlight of Penguin. But she appears to be not suitable for some scenes of the movie. Linga, Madhampatty Rangaraj, Ajay and others are also good in their respective roles, say the Telugu audience.

Technical: Penguin has good production values and picturisation, background score, dialogue and special effect works are the attractions on the technical front of the movie, add the Telugu viewers.

Penguin movie review and rating: We bring you some Telugu viewers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

Narayanan @narayananrl

#Penguin - Guessed the person behind Charlie Chaplin correctly in the first scene in which the person was shown Thanks to recent Telugu investigative crime thriller. Exact same to same reason #Penguin - Interesting just for its thrills. Director took all liberty to stage things for each scene just for continuing the suspense but staging is absurd. All other characters don't have any role. Keerthy Suresh plays her role with perfection . #Penguin #PonmagalVandhal - Agree it's heroine oriented but please don't make heroines literally do everything in the movie. Scenes look boring

Walter White @ImVcharan1603

#Penguin - My first Walkout in OTT platform ‍♂️Amateur Directing/Acting/Writing. Watch it at your own risk #PenguinOnPrime

Rahul @Rahul_Keerthy

Mother is not just a Relationship.. You literally made me cry @KeerthyOfficial with your performance as a young mother #Penguin is a tribute to all the mothers out there Kudos to the director @EashvarKarthic for choosing this subject #PenguinOnPrime

@HarshaTweetz

#Penguin : Dragged First half and Bad Second half. Even the Twist wasn't so Engaging and you've a feeling like watching a CID episode #Eashvar's Thought is good but Paper-pen Work Should've been Written Well. @KeerthyOfficial is good at moments Telugu Dubbing is so bad 2/5

Mirchi9 @Mirchi9

#PenguinOnPrime Review - Devoids Thrill and Emotional Connect Even at a compact 130 minutes runtime, it tests your patience. If that is the case for a digital watch, the theatrical experience would be horrible.

Teja @TejaPandruvada

@karthiksubbaraj just watched #Penguin sir awesome movie brilliant performance by @KeerthyOfficial superb thriller blended with lot of twists , awesome bgm by santosh narayan, thankyou for giving good film

вѕтнαℓα_Cℓαѕѕу @Bsthala_offl