Keerthy Suresh's Penguin has become the second big movie to skip the theatrical release and to get premiered on an OTT platform. The multilingual film has seen the light of the day on Amazon Prime at 12 am on Friday, 19 June.

This is a psychological thriller produced by Karthik Subbaraj. He has funded the project with four others and Eashvar Karthic has directed the multilingual film.

Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role in Penguin. Lingaa, Madhampatty Rangaraj, Master Advaith, Nithya Kirubha, Harini and many others are part of the cast. The film has Santhosh Narayanan's music, Kharthik Phalini's music and Anil Krish's editing.

Review:

The reviews for the Keerthy Suresh's movie are already out online. Many cine-goers have shared response about Penguin online. Check out their tweet reviews:

Rathna kumar: #Penguin. A solid suspense thriller with Terrific performance from

@KeerthyOfficial. She stole the thunder from many promising debutantsSmiling face. Interval shot is FireFire. Huge applause to Director @EashvarKarthic, DOP @karthikPalaniDP ,Editor @Anilkrish88 & Producer

@kaarthekeyens

Anjali Smiling: Worst film I was watched in recent tyms Face with rolling eyesFace with rolling eyesFace with rolling eyes Time waste Pensive facePensive facePensive face #Penguin

Trendswood: #Penguin 3.25/5 Watchable Thriller.

Average 1st Half & Very Good Second Half.

Keerthy's Performance Outstanding. Cyrus Fire

SaNa's BGM & Kharthik's DOP Ok hand

Substitute Psycho > Main Psycho.

Climax Could Have Been Better.

Penguin > Ponmagal Vandhal

paapabutterfly: #Penguin - A wannabe psycho-thriller which manages to pull decently till the final act but fails in the climax.

People should come up with something else other than finding ways to justify Psychotic characters. Just make them dark rather than collapsing in end (like Film Hit).