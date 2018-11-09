The stage is set for one of the most iconic bike brand in India to return. Mahindra & Mahindra, the new owner of Jawa via Classic Legends, has earmarked November 15 for the re-launch of the cult brand in India.

Many classic and touring bike enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of new Jawa bikes as it will take on the Royal Enfield range in an affordable price range, according to multiple reports.

Jawa Motorcycles is yet to officially announce the booking availability for its new range of bikes while a report in DriveSpark claims some of the dealers have already started accepting orders for a token amount just Rs 1,000.

Jawa to stick on classic design

While the company has successfully kept the new Jawa bikes out of shutterbugs, a leaked image now completely unmasks one of the motorcycle models. At first glance, it should please the brand's loyalists as it looks almost identical to the erstwhile Jawa 250 Type A, the first Jawa offering to go on sale in India.

Draped in the signature maroon shade that Jawas are associated with, the roadster model gets original details like chrome plated fuel tank with golden pinstriping. The spotted model features a single piece flat seat and mid-set footpegs along with flat wide handlebars, all confirm an easy riding posture.

Only one model on offer?

Even though the roadster version is the only model that has been seen so far, at least three motorcycle models are expected from Jawa. A teaser video on Jawa's social media channel shows three bike models- a roadster, a scrambler or adventure bike and a bobber styled bike model.

This prompts us to believe that the return of Jawa will have a Royal Enfield Himalayan rival and a Triumph Bonneville Bobber-ish model as well, in addition to the obvious roadster model.

Powered by?

All three motorcycles will be powered by a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor producing 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Adding classic touch, the engine has fins and the logo has been embossed as well.

Will it be easy on the pocket?

The new range of Jawa motorcycles are clearly targeting Royal Enfield range and hence the prices should be on par with the segment leader. In that case, the Jawa bike range is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Source: DriveSpark