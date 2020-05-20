Popular lyricist Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Maanvi Gagroo and Kunal Kamra have come forward to auction their best book, awards and saree for the charity and highest bidder will get them.

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra announced this morning that he is giving his YouTube button away to highest donor. He tweeted, "We need more RT-PCR kits. This is the fastest confirmatory test kit in India. Mylab is an indian company making it at 0 profit. I've adopted a kit which costs Rs 1,34,000/- for my home city Mumbai."

He added, "You can do the same, I'm giving my YouTube button away to highest donor, I urge all artists to give away their prized possessions towards charity in such difficult times. While every penny counts the highest donor will get the button. Email your donation screenshots to contact@kunalkamra.in."

Anurag Kashyap announced to give the Filmfare critics award best film 2013 to the highest bidder. Kunal Kamra tweeted, "While each ruppee counts I appreciate the hell out of Comrade @anuragkashyap72 who is giving away his 2013 gangs of Wasseypur critics award to the highest donor of this charity with my YouTube button Link. I urge other artists to help in their own way!"

Javed Akhtar pledges to give a personalised signed copy of his books In Other Words. Kunal Kamra tweeted, "The very kind & legendary @Javedakhtarjadu pledges to give a personalised signed copy of one of his favourite books, 'In Other Words'. Every penny counts. Whoever is bidding for this please send you bid to contact@kunalkamra.in Link to donate."

Inspired by them, Maanvi Gagroo is giving away the Shalini Dokania outfit. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress tweeted, "While ever penny counts in this fight against #COVID Looking to give away this Shalini Dokania outfit to the highest bidder. Wore it during the promotions of Shubh MangalvZyada Savdhaan. All bids for this go to contact@kunalkamra.in @kunalkamra88"