The break out of violence in Delhi has left many stunned and saddened. Amidst the anguish, accusations and allegations have already sprouted. As the blame game continues and the law is yet to take its due course, the Twitterverse has become a battleground between the public, celebrities, artists, and politicians.

As many celebrities have come out to speak about the violence in Delhi, there are a few celebrities who've received a lot more criticism for their comments than others. Javed Akhtar happens to be one of them who commented on the controversial matter of Tahir Hussain and his involvement in the riots.

Javed Akhtar says religion a factor in accusation against Tahir Hussain

There is no question that in cases of violence and the complete breakdown of order there will be many who pick sides. Although it's when people who have more say and are known more than the general public pick sides that trouble occurs. Yesterday Javed Akhtar tweeted about the violence in the capital, expressing grief over the incidents in Delhi.

Tahir Hussain, AAP councillor was suspended yesterday following being charged with the murder of IB employee Ankit Sharma. The body of the latter was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, Delhi. The family of the victim accused Hussain of Ankit Sharma's death. While Hussain denied the allegations, calling them "baseless," he was suspended from his post by the party. Moreover, petrol bombs and stones were recovered from Hussain's rooftop.

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that the person who committed the crime will have to receive severe punishment and if they happened to be from his party, the punishment should be doubled.

In the tweet he wrote, "So many killed, so many injured, so many houses burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitute but police have sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally, his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police. (sic)" The tweet received a huge public response especially in the sensitivity of the tweet at the time of extreme public outrage.

The public outcry over Javed Akhtar's tweet

The tweet in question created a huge stir online, many were outraged that the lyricist would defend Tahir Hussain. Further netizens on Twitter have demanded that Javed Akhtar should also be held responsible for instigating the public in his tweets and must be booked.

Javed Akhtar replying to one of the commenters clarified that he was misunderstood. He said that he was only asking why the police were only after Tahir.

As of now, the public isn't having any of it.