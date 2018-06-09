Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, who recently made a stunning debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. But before she could take her first step in Bollywood, she revealed some lesser-known facts about herself which will make your eyes pop out of your faces.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently got featured on the cover of Vogue's June 2018 issue, said that she was offered the role of the Joker in Hollywood director Christopher Nolan's Batman series but she rejected it for KJo's Dhadak.

She took to her Instagram stories to share the information with her fans. She shared a throwback childhood picture from her birthday celebration where she was seen smiling back at the camera with her face completely smeared in white and red dressed as a joker. She captioned the picture which reads, "Lesser known facts: I was Nolan's first choice for The Joker, had to decline for Dhadak!!!"

Her post came just a day ahead of Dhadak's trailer launch which is on Monday, June 11.

Take a look.

Well, it looks like Karan Johar has been training Janhvi well on how to keep the buzz going when your film is just around the corner from its release.

Meanwhile, after getting featured on her very first Vogue magazine cover, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that Sridevi didn't want her to become an actress as her mother thought she was not thick-skinned for the industry.

"She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve and that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense," Janhvi said in an interview with Karan Johar for the magazine.

She also revealed that Sridevi watched the first 25 minutes footage of Dhadak and told her that she needs to improve.

"The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve—she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her," Janhvi said.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule starring Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar in lead roles.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak is all set for release in theatres on July 20.