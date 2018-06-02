Sridevi was one of the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry and had worked in more than 300 films, but she never wanted her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor to become an actress. In fact, Sridevi was more open to her second daughter Khushi Kapoor getting into films.

This shocking revelation was made by Janhvi in her first interview to filmmaker Karan Johar for Vogue magazine. So, why Khushi and not Janhvi? According to Janhvi, her mother Sridevi thought she was not thick-skinned enough for the industry.

She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense.

However, Sridevi did support her decision of joining the film industry and even dropped her to Los Angeles for her acting course. " 'Phool ko kichad mein chhod kar chali ja rahi hu main!' (I'm leaving my little flower in the muck). In the wild, wild west. I think it's cool to be naïve. It takes a certain amount of courage to not be pessimistic. I'd like to believe there is good in everyone," she added.

Now Janhvi is making her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film Dhadak, which is produced by Karan Johar. The film is a remake of the blockbuster Marathi film Sairat and it is set to release in theatres on July 20.

During the interview, Janhvi also revealed that Sridevi watched 25 minutes of footage of her debut film and her reaction was just like any other mother. She apparently told her that she needs to improve. "The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve—she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her," Janhvi said.