The Guardians will be seen joining hands with Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man and more Avengers to fight against Thanos and protect the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Following the battle, Star-Lord and the others will reunite for their last run as Guardians in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Given that not much is known about the film yet, fans have attempted to push James Gunn to reveal details about the Marvel movie. In a recent such attempt, a fan asked the Guardians director about the villain of the movie.

Gunn took the sarcastic approach to this query and revealed that fans will be treated to a two-hour monologue by Groot. The hilarious response also possibly dropped a hint that the director is going into "unexplored territory" for volume 3.

Why are you assuming there’s a villain? Vol. 3 is the end of the trilogy. We’re going all the way out into unexplored territory. (Two hour Groot monologue). https://t.co/654E2MVtV9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 14, 2018

In the same thread, another fan asked if there will be more Guardians of the Galaxy movies. The director hinted the possibility of another trilogy from the GotG world but it won't feature the same group.

The director confirmed the same soon after Guardians 2 released last year. Interacting with fans on Facebook last year, Gunn said, "With this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, there will be three movies. So this next movie is the final film for this iteration of the Guardians."

As of now, the Guardians features Chris Pratt, Gamora star Zoe Saldana, Drax played by Dave Batista, Rocket Raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper, and Groot voiced by Vin Diesel. The core team will be let go following the third Guardian movie.

While there is no update on the script or the storyline of the Guardians 3, Gunn teased the script late last year on Instagram. He informed followers that, until October 2017, the director had penned down a 70-page script.

Apart from letting fans know about the end of the core group, Gunn has also revealed that the events in Guardians 3 will take place after the Avengers 4 chronicles. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond," he tweeted.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is eyeing a 2020 release.