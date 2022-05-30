Following the Taliban takeover in August, anti-India terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) built 11 training camps in Afghanistan, according to a UN Security Council-mandated monitoring team. JeM maintains eight camps, three of which are under direct Taliban authority. It's worth noting that after at least five years, JeM and LeT have been mentioned specifically in publications like these.

Both factions appear to have centred their camps in the Pakistani regions of Nangarhar and Kunar. This information was revealed in the first report issued by the UNSC Taliban sanctions committee's monitoring team after the Taliban took power in 1988. Although Masood Azhar, an UN-designated terrorist who was released by India in return for captives following the Kandahar hijacking, the group now has a freshly appointed head in Afghanistan, Qari Ramazan, according to the source.

Jaish running 11 terror camps

The JeM, as per the report, "maintains eight training camps in Nangarhar Pakistan three of which are directly under Taliban control." According to the report, the LeT is managed by Maulavi Yousuf in Afghanistan, and a Taliban team visited one of the LeT training camps in Nangarhar province's Haska Mena area six months ago in January. "In October 2021, according to one Member State, another LeT leader, Maulavi Assadullah, met with Taliban Deputy Interior Minister Noor Jalil," stated the report, which also takes note of the fact that previous reports have described.

The organisation is claimed to have set up three camps in Kunar and Nangarhar at the moment. Ex-LeT members including Aslam Farooqi and Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar, also known as Abu Usman al-Kashmiri, have joined ISIL-K, which is now targeting the Taliban, according to the report. As per a media report in the Economic Times Pakistan tried but failed to challenge and overturn the findings, claiming that after targeted operations against the groups, it found no evidence of their existence.