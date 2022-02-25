Resolve crisis through dialogue; Taliban urges Russia, Ukraine to show restraint [details]

Russia and Ukraine conflict has the world on its edge. The economic impact, civilian lives lost, and sanctions being imposed on Russia for its unprovoked full-scale invasion into the neighbouring country. While US, UK, France, and many free nations of the world have called for peace and warned Russia of consequences, Taliban has issued a statement addressing to both Russia and Ukraine to show restraint.

In a public statement regarding the crisis in Ukraine, Taliban expressed concern and offered to hold "talks" urging both countries to resolve the crisis through dialogue in order to avoid more civilian casualties.

"The Islamic Emirate if Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls for both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means," Taliban said in a statement.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan also cautioned Russia and Ukraine to ensure safety of the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.

Full statement below:

Irony...

While Taliban expresses concerns for its citizens in the conflict country, asking Russia and Ukraine to resolve crisis through dialogue has left many surprised. In August last year, Taliban invaded Afghanistan in a similar way, finally overtaking the country from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and reinstating the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Over the last two decades, Taliban's atrocities haven't gone unnoticed. In many unprovoked attacks, thousands of civilians have been killed.

During Taliban's military attack in August last year, major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad fell without resistance. Due to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, thousands of civilians attempted to flee the country.

With the takeover, Taliban imposed strict rules as per the Sharia, which curtailed women's rights, children's education, poverty and economic decline. Most countries declined to recognise Taliban government in the country, with the exception of Pakistan and China.