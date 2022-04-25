The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have separated weekday classes for male and female students of the Kabul University and Kabul Polytechnic University in a bid to further end co-education, a media report said.

Based on a new timetable issued by the Ministry of Higher Education, three days of the week have been allocated for female students during which no boy will be attend classes, while the remaining three days will be given to boys without the presence of girls, Khaama News reported.

The timetable will only be implemented at the two universities at the moment and will come in effect in May.

Previously, the Taliban had ended co-education in universities and had allowed girls to attend morning classes, while boys were given the afternoon shift.

This comes as secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan are yet to be reopened.