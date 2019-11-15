Dileep's most anticipated movie of the year, 'Jack and Daniels' hit the theatres all across Kerala on November 15, 2019. The film had a huge pre-release hype; all credit goes to Action King Arjun Sarja's name in the star cast. Directed by SL Puram Jayasurya, 'Jack and Daniel' is an ordinary action thriller with many cliched sequences throughout its running time.

Inspired from Catch Me If You Can?

The basic plot of the movie seems loosely inspired by Steven Spielberg's all-time classic 'Catch Me If You Can'. But when SL Puram Jayasurya narrated this brilliant idea on screen, it lacked that punch and finally emerged as those routine cat and mouse game between a thief and policeman, which Indian audiences have been witnessing on screen for the past five or six decades.

In this movie, Dileep plays the role of Jack, a burglar, while Arjun Sarja plays the role of Daniel, a daring police officer. Even though Jack is a burglar, he has a heart-touching past which justifies all his action; a theme which Indian audiences have never heard of! Even in the midst of this cat and mouse game, Jack gets time to romance a beautiful lady (Anju Kurian).

Dileep and Arjun stole the show

The only highlight of 'Jack and Daniel' is the scintillating on-screen chemistry between Dileep and Arjun. In this movie, Dileep got one of the best introduction scenes he has ever got in his career. On the other hand, the role of Daniel was just a cakewalk for Arjun, as he had previously portrayed similar characters an umpteen number of times in the past.

Anju Kurian has nothing much to do in this movie, except to romance Dileep. The supporting star cast that includes big names like Janardhanan, Innocent, Saiju Kurup, Ashokan, Devan and Suresh Krishna did justice to their roles.

Final Verdict

'Jack and Daniels' is just an ordinary action movie. If you are a fan of Dileep or Arjun, book the tickets, or else, stay miles away.