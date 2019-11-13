Dileep, the Janapriya Nayakan of Mollywood is awaiting the release of his new movie 'Jack and Daniel' (Jack Daniel). The actor is busy promoting the movie and in one of his recent interviews, he opened up about his relationship with Mollywood biggies Mammootty and Mohanlal.

During the interview, Dileep revealed that he could never forget Mohanlal. It should be noted that Dileep started his career as an assistant director in the Mohanlal movie 'Vishnulokam', which released long back in 1991. Later, after becoming a bankable actor, Dileep shared screen space with Mohanlal in movies like 'Twenty Twenty', 'Varnapakittu', 'China Town',and 'Christian Brothers'.

While talking about his relationship with Mammootty, Dileep revealed that the megastar is like his elder brother. The actor also added that he used to share his sorrows and happiness with Mammootty. It should be noted that after Dileep's marriage with Kavya Madhavan, Mammootty had hosted a special party for the couple in Dubai. In his career, Dileep has acted with Mammootty in movies like 'Sainyam', 'Megham', 'Rakshasa Rajavu', 'Kaliyoonjal', 'Kammath and Kammath' etc.

Dileep had recently revealed that his upcoming projects include sequels to blockbuster movies like 'CID Moosa' and 'Runway'. The actor also added that more details regarding the cast and crew of these movies will be unveiled in the coming days.

Jack and Daniel extended cast

'Jack and Daniel' is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller and stars South Indian action king Arjun in a prominent role. Arjun's previous Malayalam movie was 'Vande Mataram', released in 2010. The film, which also starred Mammootty, emerged as a colossal flop and critics panned the performance of both the actors.

Anju Kurien who essayed a crucial role in Mollywood blockbuster 'Njan Prakashan' is essaying the role of the female lead in Jack and Daniel'. The film is directed by SL Puram Jayasurya. The music for this movie is composed by Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sundar. 'Jack and Daniel' is bankrolled by Shibu Kamal Thameens under the banner of Thameens Films.