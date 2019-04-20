Popular film journalist Ratnakumar Pallisseri has claimed that Dileep had several times tried to create issues between Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor. The veteran journalist revealed that Dileep had enmity towards Mohanlal after the 'Lucifer' star acted with Manju Warrier in the movie 'Ennum Eppozhum' directed by Sathyan Anthikadu.

When Sathyan Anthikadu roped in Manju Warrier to play the lead role in 'Ennum Eppozhum', Dileep apparently asked Mohanlal to expel Manju from the star cast. However, Mohanlal refused to do that, and the Superstar informed him that it is the right of the director to cast actors and actresses in his movie.

This issue created enmity in the mind of Dileep, and he started considering Mohanlal as his enemy.

"To destroy Mohanlal's place in Mollywood, Dileep tried to create issues between Antony Perumbavoor and the Superstar. Dileep initially offered a whopping sum of money to Antony Perumbavoor. But Antony Perumbavoor was like a brother to Mohanlal, and Dileep's efforts went in vain. It should be also noted that Mohanlal's growth was catalyzed to new heights after he joined hands with each other, and both of them shares a brotherly relationship," said Pallisseri in the video.

In the video, Pallisseri also alleged that Dileep had tried to stop the production of a movie which was supposed to be directed by Arun Kumar Aravind. However, Pallisseri added that the film was shelved due to alleged involvements of Dileep.

As per Pallisseri, Dileep had also brainwashed the minds of his daughter Meenakshi so that the young girl will talk against her mother Manju Warrier.

This is not the first time that Ratnakumar Pallisseri is targeting Dileep in his videos. A few weeks back, Pallisseri revealed that Dileep had threatened to kill Kavya Madhavan's ex-husband Nishal Chandra. Pallisseri argued that Dileep made these threats when Nishal Chandra called Dileep over the phone and asked him to stop the relationship with Kavya Madhavan.