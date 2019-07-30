It was around a few weeks back that Mohanlal, the complete actor of Indian cinema, announced his plans to direct a movie named Barroz. The actor revealed that this movie will be set in the backdrop of Portugal and will showcase the story of a man who is determined to safeguard the treasures of Vasco D'Gama.

Mohanlal has now unveiled further interesting details about the movie's star cast. He posted a video on his official Facebook page where he talked about the movie's theme and its spectacular star cast.

Mohanlal revealed that popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will be playing crucial roles in this movie. It should be noted that Paz Vega is a very popular name in the international film circuit, and she has acted in movies like 10 Items or Less, The Spirit, and Angel of Evil. Vega is now awaiting the release of her upcoming Hollywood movie 'Rambo: Last Blood' that features universal action icon Sylvester Stallone in the lead role.

Rafael Amargo has also played some noted roles in various Spanish films. As per reports, Amargo is playing the role of Vasco D'Gama in Barroz, while Paz Vega will play the role of his love interest.

In the video, Mohanlal also said that his directorial venture will fall in the genre of children's fantasy. The story of Barroz is written by Jijo Punnoose, the Mollywood filmmaker who directed 'My Dear Kuttichathan', the first Indian film to be made in 3D.

Sources close to the movie revealed that Barroz will be made with a huge budget and will surely emerge as the most expensive Mollywood movie ever made. The film is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.