'Lucifer', the biggest hit in Mollywood history will have its sequel soon. On the evening of June 18, makers of 'Lucifer' comprised of director Prithviraj Sukumaran, lead actor Mohanlal, scriptwriter Murali Gopy, and producer Antony Perumbavoor conducted a press conference to reveal that the shooting of the sequel is about to begin soon. The makers also added that the title of the film will be 'Empuraan'.

The makers of the movie revealed that Saeed Masood, an extended cameo role portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Lucifer' will be seen in a full-length role in the upcoming sequel. In all probabilities, 'L2' alias 'Empuraan' will showcase the story of Abraam Qureshi (Mohanlal) and his mysterious past. It is also expected that the film will portray some very interesting details about Abraam's connection with Illuminati, an alleged secret society that aims to control the world using shadow games.

The upcoming sequel is expected to carry the tagline ''More than a King, Less than a God ! Every End Has An Old Beginning!". It should be noted that 'Lucifer' carried the tagline 'Blood, Brotherhood, and Betrayal'., and the movie gave full justice to it.

Interestingly, the possible plan of a 'Lucifer' sequel was initially revealed by Murali Gopy to International Business Times India. In an exclusive interview, Murali Gopy revealed that 'Lucifer' is such a movie which was designed as a franchise.

"Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one. I will abstain myself here from giving you any further leads," said Murali Gopy.

Fans of Mohanlal are all excited about this news, and they believe that this upcoming movie will emerge as the first Mollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore club. It should be noted that 'Lucifer' had collected more than Rs 200 crore worldwide, and emerged as the biggest Mollywood blockbuster of all times.

More details regarding the cast and crew of the movie are expected to be unveiled in the coming days.