In a jungle, there may be ten lions, and out of them one will be the king, and the same is the case of Mohanlal in Mollywood. The release of 'Lucifer' once again substantiated this statement, and within eight days of release, with its collection crossing Rs 88 crore gross at the worldwide box-office.

In Kerala alone, Lucifer's collection has apparently crossed Rs 40 crores, and if it goes like this, the film may cross Rs 50 crore collection from the state by the end of this weekend.

In the opening weekend, 'Lucifer' collected more than 44 crores, and the current figure indicates that the film is enjoying a steady run in all centers. Bookings for the upcoming weekend shows are also progressing steadily, and the ongoing trend hints that the film may enter the elite 100 crore club either on Sunday or Monday.

On April 05, Nadirshah's 'Mera Naam Shaji' will hit the theaters all across Kerala. However, the release of this movie may not impact the Mohanlal starrer considering the positive reviews surrounding 'Lucifer'. Trade experts believe that the release of Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' on April 12 may negatively affect the collection of 'Lucifer' during Vishu days.

'Lucifer' marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film narrated the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring right-wing politician based in South Kerala. Interestingly, this man is dual faced, and he has a hidden grey shade too. If he is a politician in Kerala, in overseas, he is Abram Qureshi, a gold smuggler with his clandestine clutches all across the world.

After the death of Kerala chief minister, several evil forces started trying to grab command of the state. At this juncture, Stephen Nedumpally enters the scene, and he starts hunting down the power-hungry politicians and businessmen in the state.

In a recent interview with International Business Times, India, screenwriter Murali Gopy had revealed that there are possibilities of making a sequel to 'Lucifer' in the future.

"Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one. I will abstain myself here from giving you any further leads," Murali Gopy told IB Times, India.