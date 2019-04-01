Mohanlal, the complete actor in Indian cinema is now enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film which was released in a record number of theatres on March 28 racked up Rs 6.7 crores in its opening day, and emerged as the second biggest opener in Mollywood, next to 'Odiyan' which collected Rs 7.2 crores.

As per the latest updates, 'Lucifer' has grossed more than Rs 44 crores worldwide at the end of the opening weekend. From Kerala alone, the film has grossed Rs 17.50 crores, and the current demand for tickets indicates that the film will continue its dream run at the box-office this week too.

From UAE and GCC countries, 'Lucifer' has collected Rs 13.56 crores and Rs 6.52 crores respectively. In the United States too, the film recorded a grand opening, and in its opening weekend, it collected more than Rs 2 crores at the box-office.

Interestingly, 'Lucifer' has collected more than Rs 1 crore at the Karnataka box-office. It should be noted that this is for the first time that a Malayalam movie is grossing Rs 1 crore from the Karnataka box-office in the opening weekend, and this figure mainly comes from the multiplexes in Bangalore.

From Tamil Nadu, the film has collected 50 lakhs and considering the word of mouth publicity, 'Lucifer' is expected to break all collection records of Malayalam movies in TN this week.

Trade experts predict that 'Lucifer' will enter the elite 100 crore club this week, and if it happens, this Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial will emerge as the industry hit in Mollywood, breaking the fastest 100 crore entry recorded by Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan'.

In 'Lucifer', Mohanlal has played the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring politician based in South Kerala. After the death of the Kerala Chief Minister, Stephen Nedumpally starts hunting down the power-hungry evil forces, and this forms the major crux of the movie.

Apart from Mohanlal, 'Lucifer' also stars Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Kalabhavan Shajon, and Saikumar in other prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.