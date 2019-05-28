Mammootty, the mega-star of Mollywood, is now enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Madhura Raja'. The film upon its release received highly positive reviews from audiences and after its 45-day theatrical run, makers have confirmed that the film has collected more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. It should be noted that this is Mammootty's first 100 crore movie, and fans have already started celebrating this news on social media platforms.

'Madhura Raja' is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Pokkiri Raja which starred Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. However, in the sequel, Prithviraj Sukumaran was not there in the star cast, and the role of the second hero was replaced with Tamil star Jai.

This is not the first time that a Vysakh directorial is entering the 100 crore club. 'Pulimurugan' released in 2016 was the first 100 crore movie in Mollywood, and it was also directed by this young filmmaker.

Madhura Raja is produced by NRI businessman Nelson Ipe in the banner of Nelson Ipe Cinemas.

As the news of Madhura Raja's 100 crore collection surfaced online, many social media users have started claiming that this is the first movie in Malayalam to achieve this feat without the so-called PUSH (In Malayalam, people used to colloquially calls bolstering figures by using the word PUSH aka Thallu).

These Mammootty fans believe that neither 'Pulimurugan' nor 'Lucifer' has collected 100 crores at the box-office, and they argue that producers of these movies have bolstered the original figure to elevate the star value of Mohanlal in the Mollywood market.

A few days back, Antony Perumbavoor, producer of 'Lucifer' had confirmed that the movie has crossed the 200 crore mark, and revealed that this is the first Malayalam movie to achieve this glorious feat. However, many people dismissed these claims and argued that no Malayalam movies can collect such a whopping figure in a very short period of 50 days.