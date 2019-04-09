Entering the 50 crore club was considered something unassailable for Mollywood films until the release of 'Drishyam' in 2013. This crime thriller which starred Mohanlal in the lead role broke all existing collection records and grossed more than Rs 75 crore worldwide. Later 'Premam' and 'Oppam' too crossed the 50 crore mark, and it gave many people the belief that Mollywood movies can also set the Indian box-office on fire.

In 2016, 'Pulimurugan' directed by Vyshakh hit the theatres, and it collected more than Rs 150 crores at the box-office, thus emerging as the biggest Mollywood blockbuster till date. Interestingly, this movie too had Mohanlal playing the lead role, and the success of 'Pulimurugan' once again affirmed the fact that he is the indisputable Superstar in Mollywood.

Mohanlal is once again creating the history with his recent release 'Lucifer' that hit the theatres on March 28, 2019. The makers, on April 08, has confirmed that the film has crossed the elite 100 crore club, and thus, it became the fastest Malayalam movie to achieve this feat.

Trade experts believe that 'Lucifer' directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran may turn out to be the first ever Malayalam movie to cross Rs 200 crore worldwide. Current theatre statistics and demand for advanced booking also substantiate this fact, and if it happens, it will be another feather in the crown for Mohanlal.

In the meantime, while talking exclusively to International Business Times, India, Lucifer's screenwriter Murali Gopy has confirmed that a sequel of this movie may happen in the future.

However, some people believe that the release of Mammootty's 'Madhura Raja' on April 12 will negatively impact the collection of 'Lucifer', especially at the Kerala box-office. It should be noted that 'Madhura Raja' is directed by hitmaker Vyshakh, and he has apparently added all commercial elements to make this movie a blockbuster. The recently released trailer of Madhura Raja is also receiving positive responses from all corners, and if the film succeeds in getting a positive word of mouth, it may emerge as the biggest hit in the career of Mammootty.

Apart from Mammootty, 'Madhura Raja' also stars Tamil star Jai, Anusree, Shamna Kasim, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Jagapathi Babu and Siddique in other prominent roles. Sunny Leone will be also seen playing a cameo role in this film.