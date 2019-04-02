Prithviraj Sukumaran's debut directorial venture 'Lucifer' released on March 28 has already emerged as a box-office blockbuster, and within four days, the film collected more than Rs 50 crores worldwide. The movie has Mohanlal playing the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring right-wing politician-based in South Kerala. The character Stephen Nedumpally has already turned as a trendsetter in Kerala, and Mohanlal fans are now reportedly requesting Prithviraj and screenwriter Murali Gopy to make a sequel to this movie.

In the meantime, screenwriter Murali Gopy shared a photo of him with Prithviraj on Facebook, and many people have started claiming that this is an indication of a possible sequel which may happen in the near future. Interestingly, Murali Gopi has also captioned the image, 'Thank you for the huge success. More to come. Insha Allah'.

It should be noted that 'Lucifer' ended in an open note, and the final scenes of the movie showed Mohanlal in the attire of an underworld don named Abram Qureshi. Throughout the movie, several characters have revealed that Abram Qureshi is such a man who can control anything and everything in the earth using his clandestine clutches. Mohanlal fans believe that a sequel if happening will mainly concentrate on the story of Abram Qureshi and his journey.

If the makers decide to gear up with a sequel to 'Lucifer', it will be most likely a sequel when it comes to the storyline. In all probabilities, the sequel may narrate the story of Stephen Nedumbally who leads his life as Abram Qureshi in overseas. In the movie too, priest Nedumpally, Stephen's mentor has asked about his past life, but he refuses to answer it.

In the meantime, 'Lucifer' is continuing to shatter reigning records in Mollywood. The film which already emerged the fastest 50 crore movie in Mollywood is now gearing to break the 100 crore collection record. Theatre booking status for this week in several major centres indicate that this Mohanlal starrer will enter the 100 crore club this weekend, and in its long run, it may break the collection records of 'Pulimurugan'.